WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (3)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

Just a simple dining room at the Savoya’s palace in Turin..

They knew how to live the Savoyas, don’t you think so? Probably this dining room was used when they had special guests. I have never lived in such luxury so I could be far away from how their life was.

The return of the Savoy family to Italy was a complex process that involved a series of events and decisions. The ban on the return of the family had been incuded in the Italian Constitution. In 2002 the ban was repealed and this allowed the Savoy family to make contact with the Italian people and to participate in Italian political life.

Thank you very much for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.