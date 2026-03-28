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WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (4) by sangwann
Photo 5512

WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (4)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.
Two more shots from the Palace of the Savoyas, Turin.
Another two pictures that I took. And two more beautiful halls. I chose the picture on the left for its colour schemes. The right picture shows a dance hall – if you look closely at the middle of the far side is a balcony for the musicians.
Still have a few more to post from our visit to this palace but I took so many that I could fill a whole year posting them.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
Wonderful shots of that amazing palatial home.
March 28th, 2026  
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