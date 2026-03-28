WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (4)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

Two more shots from the Palace of the Savoyas, Turin.

Another two pictures that I took. And two more beautiful halls. I chose the picture on the left for its colour schemes. The right picture shows a dance hall – if you look closely at the middle of the far side is a balcony for the musicians.

Still have a few more to post from our visit to this palace but I took so many that I could fill a whole year posting them.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

