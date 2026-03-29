WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (5)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

More shots from the Palace of the Savoyas, Turin.

The Armoury Museum – the palace has a huge hall dedicated to armour of all kind, especially knights in armour. Here I was lost going round each of the exhibits. Many of the pictures I took didn’t come out so well because the light was from windows behind the exhibit. In this triptych, that’s me in the middle, a picture taken by my sister. I captured the other two shots but the backlighting and the many exhibits in the pictures made them very confusing so I changed the colours of the background to put the emphasy on the knights in armour and their horses.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

