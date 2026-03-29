Previous
WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (5) by sangwann
Photo 5513

WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (5)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.
More shots from the Palace of the Savoyas, Turin.
The Armoury Museum – the palace has a huge hall dedicated to armour of all kind, especially knights in armour. Here I was lost going round each of the exhibits. Many of the pictures I took didn’t come out so well because the light was from windows behind the exhibit. In this triptych, that’s me in the middle, a picture taken by my sister. I captured the other two shots but the backlighting and the many exhibits in the pictures made them very confusing so I changed the colours of the background to put the emphasy on the knights in armour and their horses.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice. My boys especially love an armoury
March 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
You have done a good job given the difficult lighting
March 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact