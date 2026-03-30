WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (6)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

One more shots from the Palace of the Savoyas, Turin.

This shows the Armoury Museum. The ceiling was fabulously decorated. When I visited the palace maybe about 20 years ago the armoury was a normal sized room with 4 to 6 knights in armour on horseback. The museum has grown so much since there as you can see from this picture.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav on yesterday’s picture.

Tomorrow I will start a short break to post some pictures from Malta. I have many more pictures to post on this one week’s holiday.

