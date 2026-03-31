AND NOW?

To the final, yipi!

Last Sunday Athleta Under 16 Basketball team (males) had the second match out of three against Luxol. Whichever team wins would go to the champions final of the season. The first match was won by Luxol by one point won in the very last second of the match. This time Athleta went all out to win. It was a very exciting match again and all the players played well. Max played all the three first sessions but he hurt his ankle and couldn’t continue playing. After the match, Ian, his father, took him to the Polyclinic and an X Ray showed he has no damage, just a sprained ankle and has to rest it for 10 days.

Of these two shots one is the result chart and the other (not my picture) is Max’s team celebrating their league win last year. Most of the players are the same of today’s. Max’s number is 93, he is at the far back because he hates publicity.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.