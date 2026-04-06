GENOA HERE WE ARE

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026
A long train trip too us to Genoa, a city neither Christine and I and nor Joe and Mary Grace had been to before and therefore more exciting to visit.
I took the shots in this collage on our walk to the city centre. These are just a few because during the day I took at least 250 – 300 pictures. And I had promised myself that I will lessen the amount of pictures I would take.
Prepare yourselves for more collages because I leave out most of the pictures I took.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's.
It has been a lovely Easter Sunday for us as we spent most of the day at my daughter's house where we were invited for a delicious lunch. I hope all of you enjoyed the day too.