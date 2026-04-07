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PIAZZA DELL’ANNUNZIATA by sangwann
Photo 5522

PIAZZA DELL’ANNUNZIATA

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026
I had no information about Genoa because we decided to go there all of a sudden after we bought a 3 day train ticket which included Genoa. So wherever we went I had to search some information when we got home.
These two pictures show:
Basilica della Santissima a Annunziata del Vastato (right)
Palazzo Belinbau (left)
The buildings face each other in Piazza dell’Annunziata
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
Fabulous shots on a lovely day, I love the palazzo!
April 7th, 2026  
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