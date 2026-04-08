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BASILICA DELLA SANTISSIMA A ANNUNZIATA DEL VASTATO by sangwann
Photo 5523

BASILICA DELLA SANTISSIMA A ANNUNZIATA DEL VASTATO

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026
Following yesterday’s pictures, I suggested that we have a look to see what the inside of this basilica looked like. And immediately we entered we were stunned by its beauty, Baroque architecture and décor that I have never seen the likes of .
The Basilica della Santissima Annunziata del Vastato is a stunning example of Italian Baroque architecture, located in the heart of Genoa. This magnificent cathedral, built in the 17th century, showcases the artistic brilliance of Genoese Baroque style and serves as a significant religious and cultural landmark. The basilica's interior is adorned with lavish decorations created by major Baroque studios, reflecting the wealth and artistic patronage of Genoa as a powerful maritime republic.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's ppicture.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
Wonderful capture of all those amazing and intricate golden beams/arches and decorations. The paintings are quite stunning too, so much to look at here.
April 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
that's amazing, rococo I would think.
April 8th, 2026  
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