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TOP VIEW by sangwann
Photo 5527

TOP VIEW

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.
Next stop after a lot of walking was going up an elevator for a good view of the Genoa Port. In these two pictures are, on the right the Casteletto elevator’s landing place and on the right a picture of the port through the elevator glass.
The Port of Genoa is one of Italy's principal seaports. In 2024, its trade volume reached approximately 64.5 million tonnes. The port is a major hub for both commercial traffic and passenger transport, including cruise ships and ferries.
Posting in a rush today as in a few minutes time I will be off with my daughter, Denise, to watch Max and his under 16 basketball team play against their arch rivals in the first out of three matches to decide which team wins the year’s basketball league.
Thank you for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wishing Max luck-good shots
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
super duper photos... enjoy watching Max...very exciting
April 12th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful view and gorgeous weather.
April 12th, 2026  
Brian ace
Beautiful Dionne
April 12th, 2026  
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