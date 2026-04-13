IN PIAZZA FERRARI

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

When we came out of the Basilica Della Santissima Annunziata and started our way to the port area we stopped a wonderful Genoese lady to ask for the direction to the port area. We were very lucky to have met a lady who was the daughter and the wife of two gentleman (now deceased) who in their days were very knowledgeable on Genoa’s history and heritage. When I told her we were very impressed by the beauty of the basilica she suggested we visit 3 other very beautiful and important churches which we should visit. So after coming down from Spianata Castelleto (where we saw the port –picture yesterday) we continued our way to try and find the three churches.

Passing through Piazza de Ferrari we saw this magnificent architectural building which houses the Palazzo della Nuova Borsa (Stock Exchange) ..

At the end of the 19th century Genoa was the main financial centre of Italy along with Milan, and Piazza De Ferrari was the place where many institutions were established, like the stock exchange, the Credito Italiano,[1] the branch offices of the Bank of Italy, founded in 1893.

By the way, the square is dedicated to the Italian banker and politician Raffaele De Ferrari, duke of Galliera.

A very exciting game and hard fought yesterday between Athleta and Starlights, Athleta were on top by a few 6 to 8 points for all the game until half way through the last session but lost by 3 points in the last few seconds. I arrived home with a sore throat after the game. Now we wait for Sunday when they play the second of 3 games to decide who wins the 2025-2026 Under 16 league. If Athleta manage to win then there will be the final on Sunday.

