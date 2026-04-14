Previous
PIAZZA FERRARI (2) by sangwann
Photo 5529

PIAZZA FERRARI (2)

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.
Two more shots to show the beauty of this piazza. In the middle of the piazza is the main fountain (left picture) . Checking about it on the internet I discovered that when the sun goes down the fountain will change colour and it looks even more beautiful. Behind it you can see the building I showed yesterday. On the right side of the main fountain (right picture) is a row of lovely small fountains
Thank you very much for your oos, for the lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shots of the beautiful fountains.
April 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely fountains especially the one on the left !
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact