PIAZZA FERRARI (2)

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

Two more shots to show the beauty of this piazza. In the middle of the piazza is the main fountain (left picture) . Checking about it on the internet I discovered that when the sun goes down the fountain will change colour and it looks even more beautiful. Behind it you can see the building I showed yesterday. On the right side of the main fountain (right picture) is a row of lovely small fountains

Thank you very much for your oos, for the lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.