ZODIAC LEO

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

Another collage with two pictures:

On the left are two lions. The marble sculpture of the lion is magnificent and the lady next to it is magnificent too ( my wife Christine) she, has Leo as her zodiac sign. There are two lions flanking the steps of the Cathedral of San Lorenzo, They date back to 1840 and are the work of sculptor Carlo Rubatto.

On the right is the façade of the Catedrale San Lorenzo (St Lawrence Cathedral). With regard to this façade I have seen many similar to this in Italy but that doesn’t mean it is not very beautiful.

And this is one of the churches indicated by the lady we met when we left Basilica Della Santissima Annunziata Del Vastato. The lady who both her father and her husband are/were experts on Genoa’s heritage.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.