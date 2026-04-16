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SAN LORENZO CATHEDRAL by sangwann
Photo 5531

SAN LORENZO CATHEDRAL

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.
Four pictures from those I took inside this beautiful cathedral. The lady we met was right when she said there are a few other churches worth a visit.
Tonight at 8.00p.m. Max and his Under 16 Basketball Team, Athleta will face again Stardust for the second game out of three to decide who will win the 2025/2026 Malta Basketball U16 league. Last Sunday after being 80% of the game at the top, lost the game by 3 points. So this is a do or die game for this year. Of course, God willing, I will be there to support the team.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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