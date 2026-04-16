SAN LORENZO CATHEDRAL

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

Four pictures from those I took inside this beautiful cathedral. The lady we met was right when she said there are a few other churches worth a visit.

Tonight at 8.00p.m. Max and his Under 16 Basketball Team, Athleta will face again Stardust for the second game out of three to decide who will win the 2025/2026 Malta Basketball U16 league. Last Sunday after being 80% of the game at the top, lost the game by 3 points. So this is a do or die game for this year. Of course, God willing, I will be there to support the team.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

