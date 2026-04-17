i'M WATCHING YOU

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

A day out and at last you cannot resist looking out for somewhere where you can do your needs. Next to the church we aimed to visit there was a small souvenir shop that was also responsible for a public convenience and the four of us had to go in. In the place’s small shop window there was this aquarium with this strange looking fish and I had to take a picture of it. In fact I took several shots which I didn’t like until I took this one and told myself ‘enough is enough’.

Another disappointment yesterday. Athleta Under 16 basketball team had a big chance to win the game against ‘Starlites’ having been on top throughout the first three periods and then losing by 4 points in the 4th. Max who is an important player for Athleta had been having shoulder pains even before the last match but by the time of this last match it had gotten worse and, to me, he didn’t play so well and was continuously holding his shoulder with the other hand until, in a clash for the ball in the 3rd session, he fell on the bad shoulder and had to stop playing.

Thank you for your looks, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture