CHIESA DEL GESU

3rd Day of our Turin holiday – 20th February, 2026. Whole day to explore Genoa.

One last collage with three beautiful pictures out of many more from the last place we visited in Genoa. It was a great day but there was much more that we could see if we had more time.

Tomorrow I will start to post some shots from Malta.

Max's shoulder is not bad but his mum is taking him to the doctor and to the physiotherapist on Monday (I think) but there is no hurry now because the team has some week's rest before they start training again for the next season.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.