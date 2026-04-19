WHAT TO DO ……?

…… On Good Friday when most of the shops are closed and everyone is at home preparing for Easter lunch, taking it easy at home or in one of the many churches in Malta?

And that was my first reaction when I woke up in the morning. Throughout the whole week the weather was wet and cold and I had barely gone out even for a few minutes. On Maundy Thursday in the evening it was the worst time, very cold and with the possibility of rain at any time.

The next day, Good Friday, when I woke up, Christine asked me what were my plans for the morning. I replied that if she liked we could go to Valletta and see the Altars of Repose. We had been to see three in Sliema on Thursday but it was too cold and we returned home after not more than half an hour. Christine said that she has work to do so I went on my own. We have a tradition in Malta that we visit 7Altars of Repose, saying a short prayer and moving on to the next. The tradition is losing ground because people have changed and to park a car anywhere is almost impossible. We try to keep to tradition and what I did was, I managed to find a parking because I was in Valletta early and set out to visit 7 churches in Valletta spread out in less than a one km walk. I took a picture of each Altar I visited (something I do each year) this time to post them on 365. There are many churches in Valletta and all very close to each other.

This is the first group of pictures that I took.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.