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MORE ALTARS OF REPOSE by sangwann
Photo 5535

MORE ALTARS OF REPOSE

Another three pictures I took on Good Friday morning in Valletta. It had been a long time since I went to Valletta for a reason like this and I enjoyed going round Valletta centre without any hurry and with few people around compared to the crowds you see daily. One thing is that I definitely visited 7 churches but took only 6 pictures, probably the missing one was the first one I visited as I was a bit uneasy to take out the camera and take a picture in front of other people on a solemn day like that.
Take note of the Jesuit's one because I will show you an additional picture tomorrow.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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