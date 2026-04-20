MORE ALTARS OF REPOSE

Another three pictures I took on Good Friday morning in Valletta. It had been a long time since I went to Valletta for a reason like this and I enjoyed going round Valletta centre without any hurry and with few people around compared to the crowds you see daily. One thing is that I definitely visited 7 churches but took only 6 pictures, probably the missing one was the first one I visited as I was a bit uneasy to take out the camera and take a picture in front of other people on a solemn day like that.

Take note of the Jesuit's one because I will show you an additional picture tomorrow.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.