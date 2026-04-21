JESUITS CHURCH, VALLETTA

I posted a picture of the Altar of Repose of this church yesterday.

I had never seen this chapel before. It is part of the whole church which I had never been in , one reason being it is mostly always closed.

When I entered the chapel I was very surprised to see all its beauty together with the eight-pointed cross of the Order of St John. The carvings on the walls were stunning and I had to take at least two pictures which I am showing in this collage.

Some info about this church:

Although it is referred to as the Jesuits Church, it is named ‘The Church of the Circumcision of Our Lord’ and is one of the oldest and largest churches in Valletta, . It was originally built between 1593 and 1609 by the Jesuit order. It was rebuilt in the Baroque style after suffering extensive damage in an explosion in 1634. It remained in use after the Jesuits were expelled from Malta in 1768 and the building became property of the Treasury of the Order of St. John . The Adoration Chapel ( or Oratory) has been beautifully restored. Not so the rest of the church although some work is going on in other areas of the church.

As I said I have never been inside the church and I hope I will find some time in the future as there is a lot to see.

Thank you for your looks, for your kind comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.