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PIAZZA FERRERO, ALBA by sangwann
Photo 5540

PIAZZA FERRERO, ALBA

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 2ist February, 2026 – the city of Alba.
Piazza Michele Ferrero serves as the bustling heart of Alba. This vibrant square is a harmonious blend of history and modernity, characterized by its elegant architecture and lively ambience.. The square is often filled with locals and tourists alike.
The Monumento "Alba" di Valerio Berruti 2022 is a stainless steel sculpture located in Piazza Michele Ferrero. The sculpture depicts a little girl leaning on a circular fountain and stands at an impressive 12.50 meters high and 6 meters wide.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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eDorre ace
How beautiful!
April 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of this lovely scene and big piazza.
April 25th, 2026  
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