PIAZZA FERRERO, ALBA

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 2ist February, 2026 – the city of Alba.

Piazza Michele Ferrero serves as the bustling heart of Alba. This vibrant square is a harmonious blend of history and modernity, characterized by its elegant architecture and lively ambience.. The square is often filled with locals and tourists alike.

The Monumento "Alba" di Valerio Berruti 2022 is a stainless steel sculpture located in Piazza Michele Ferrero. The sculpture depicts a little girl leaning on a circular fountain and stands at an impressive 12.50 meters high and 6 meters wide.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.