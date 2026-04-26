CATEDRALE SAN LORENZO

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 21st February, 2026 – the city of Alba.

I started to get fed up taking pictures of churches and their beautiful interiors and at Alba I promised myself that I would take as few as I could. But you can’t pass a church without having a look inside. These are three of the few shots I took of the Alba cathedral. As you can see in the piazza in front of the cathedral and also in almost all around Alba there was an open-air market going on. The façade of the church had a very different design from those I am used to seeing in Italy. On the right hand side of this collage are two shots of the church interior, the top picture is the high altar and it stood up to its name. For me that would be fine because very often taller people take the seating in front of me and I would not be able to see anything. In the lower picture is one side of the choir with lovely woodwork.

Thank you very much for your loos, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.