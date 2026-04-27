SUNLIGHT THROUGH THE WINDOWS

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 21st February, 2026 – the city of Alba.

A few metres away from the Cathedral of San Lorenzo was another, much smaller church which I couldn’t identify through google. The sunlight coming through the windows produced a nice array of light reflections on the opposite wall of the church and I had to take some pictures of it, using different exposure settings. I chose these two shots and hope you like them..

Thank you so much for your loos, for your coments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.