Previous
SUNLIGHT THROUGH THE WINDOWS by sangwann
Photo 5542

SUNLIGHT THROUGH THE WINDOWS

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 21st February, 2026 – the city of Alba.
A few metres away from the Cathedral of San Lorenzo was another, much smaller church which I couldn’t identify through google. The sunlight coming through the windows produced a nice array of light reflections on the opposite wall of the church and I had to take some pictures of it, using different exposure settings. I chose these two shots and hope you like them..
Thank you so much for your loos, for your coments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Such pretty light
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact