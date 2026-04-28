CHIESA DI SAN GIORGIO

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 21st February, 2026 – the city of Alba.

I don’t think this church was functioning as a religious building when we visited. I was strong with my decision not to take more church pictures but when we had a look behind the main altar (the choir) and I saw this lovely exhibition depicting Jesus’ birth and together with Mary and Joseph His flight to Egypt, I gave in. I selected these four pictures to take shots of because I really liked the scenes.

Of the four I took two label marking indicate that : the top right picture represents ‘La fuga in Egitto’ the flight to Egypt; bottom left picture the Adoration of the Magi. I cannot say about the other two because I didn’t include the title in the shots.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.



