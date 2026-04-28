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CHIESA DI SAN GIORGIO by sangwann
Photo 5543

CHIESA DI SAN GIORGIO

From my Turin picture story Day 4 - 21st February, 2026 – the city of Alba.
I don’t think this church was functioning as a religious building when we visited. I was strong with my decision not to take more church pictures but when we had a look behind the main altar (the choir) and I saw this lovely exhibition depicting Jesus’ birth and together with Mary and Joseph His flight to Egypt, I gave in. I selected these four pictures to take shots of because I really liked the scenes.
Of the four I took two label marking indicate that : the top right picture represents ‘La fuga in Egitto’ the flight to Egypt; bottom left picture the Adoration of the Magi. I cannot say about the other two because I didn’t include the title in the shots.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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