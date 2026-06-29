ONE JOB COMPLETED (3)

Two more pictures:

On the left is part of the work space I have in the garage after I had finished the job. I had to use a good number of hand tools and different paint cans till the job was completed. It took me a good two hours before I could put everything in place.

On the right is part of my brother-in-law’s study with all sorts of antiques and books. I wanted to see the cross with it’s Christ on it to see how it looked and was very satisfied. On the right wall in the picture is one of the Maltese clocks which I made. I gave this one to him and he treasures it. Years ago I had posted one or more shots of these clocks which I made for myself, my two children and for Ramon who painted the clock dials for me. When I was making a fifth clock I got fed up half way and stopped never to start again. A couple of months ago I sold the gold leaves and the equipment and never tried to pick up the hobby again.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.