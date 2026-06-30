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LUXURY LIVING FOR DOGS by sangwann
Photo 5606

LUXURY LIVING FOR DOGS

Do you believe me if I tell you that that dog is real? It is - a few days earlier I had seen him getting up and going inside and coming out again. This shop sells different item for the house and for pets. For some time in its shop window the cushions have been the main attraction of this shop. And I have to say, so was the dog, he looked so comfortable having a nap on one of them. I think he belongs to the shop owners.
Thanks a lot for all your views, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture,
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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