TIME OUT

The last two weeks I was asked by my daughter to go and pick up Max from school because his annual exams would finish at around 10.00am while the school van goes to collect the children of various ages and classes at 2.00 p.m. Since I have stopped working and gone on pension I have become the jack of all trades of my family – mind you, I don’t mind being of help to my children and their families.

Well on one of the days I was early to pick up Max, I parked the car near the school and to pass the time I went walking around the area with the intention of staying in the shade. The sun was not cooperative but I still had a good short walk. The first thing I came across was this brood running around and chasing each other in this area. In the absence of anything interesting, out came my mobile for a few shots. This is the only one I thought worth posting.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav, on yesterday's picture.

