I HAVE MY EYES ON YOU

Shot taken in my back garden a few days ago.

I was out in the garden, either sitting on a chair or doing something (I forgot which) and had the camera with me in case something worth taking captured passed by. In the shade of plants along the back wall of the garden I saw something unusual until I looked closely and recognized it was my neighbour’s cat. He was there lying down avoiding the sun and staring at me ready to escape if need be.

I think his human parents were away for a few days and let him in their garden to take care of himself. He must have found it very convenient to climb on the wall that separated our garden and come down in mine where he could have some shade.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.