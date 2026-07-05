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KITTY ON THE PROWL by sangwann
Photo 5611

KITTY ON THE PROWL

Same cat as yesterday. I think he had enough food left for him in my neighbour’s garden but that didn’t stop him from searching for food. This time he must have seen something worth tasting from the way he looked. Could be a lizard. Whatever it was, he had no luck. This went on for about a week. When he suddenly disappeared from our garden we knew his human parents had returned. I am sure they left him food enough for at least a week because his only stay at our house was idling in shady areas of the garden.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
Definitely spotted something, such a pretty kitty.
July 5th, 2026  
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