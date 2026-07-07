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JUST WALKING IN THE SHADE by sangwann
Photo 5613

JUST WALKING IN THE SHADE

About three weeks ago I had to take my Volkswagon Up for a check up of the airbags at the garage of the company’s agency in Malta. It was to be a short stay and I left the car there and went for a walk around the streets of Gzira always walking in the shade of buildings. This building, I don’t know if it’s a hotel or an apartment block attracted my attention for its Maltese traditional balconies in different colours. I really liked how they made a very nice mix with the modern style and took a picture of it with my mobile.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
I love these beautifully closed in balconies and colours, a lovely street scene with all the plants too,
July 7th, 2026  
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