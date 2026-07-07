JUST WALKING IN THE SHADE

About three weeks ago I had to take my Volkswagon Up for a check up of the airbags at the garage of the company’s agency in Malta. It was to be a short stay and I left the car there and went for a walk around the streets of Gzira always walking in the shade of buildings. This building, I don’t know if it’s a hotel or an apartment block attracted my attention for its Maltese traditional balconies in different colours. I really liked how they made a very nice mix with the modern style and took a picture of it with my mobile.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.