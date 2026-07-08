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Previous
Photo 5614
OLEANDER IN BLOOM
At San Gwann where I live the day before yesterday.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Dione Giorgio
ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Taken
7th July 2026 6:50am
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