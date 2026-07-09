DELONIX REGIA

On a search on Google this is what I found about this magnificent tree:

It is a native to Madagascar and is noted for its fern-like leaves and flamboyant display of orange-red flowers over summer. In many tropical parts of the world it is grown as an ornamental tree. It is a non-nodulating legume.

Although its country of origin was unknown, it had been in widespread cultivation for centuries. Finally, in 1932, a natural colony was discovered on the west coast of Madagascar.

I have taken many shots of it each year. It is located in Dingli Street, Sliema, and at this time of the year it blooms profusely as you can see.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.