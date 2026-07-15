BLACK BORDER TODAY

This is my pink rose, one of my last, as the shrub has stopped blooming these last few days, probably because of the hot weather. Do you see the photobomber?

“Why the black border?”. You may ask. When we woke up this morning we received a phone call from my niece that her mother, MaryRose, had passed away during the early hours of this morning. She had been suffering from cancer and was at the hospital the last 2 weeks. We visited her the day before yesterday and she didn’t look well at all. Together with my sister, Mary Grace and her husband, Joe, she and my oldest brother, Joe, were very close to us throughout our lives. May she rest in peace.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.