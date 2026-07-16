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HAPPY LIZARD by sangwann
Photo 5622

HAPPY LIZARD

Shot taken two or three days ago in my garden. The smile on his face made me take it that he was a happy lizard.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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