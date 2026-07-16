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Previous
Photo 5622
HAPPY LIZARD
Shot taken two or three days ago in my garden. The smile on his face made me take it that he was a happy lizard.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Dione Giorgio
ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st July 2026 8:30am
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