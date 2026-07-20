WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL

Yesterday evening we were invited to my daughter's house for a bbq and after to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. We all thought that we will have a quick bbq and then go into the lounge to watch the tv. But Ian, my daughter's husband, arranged to have the game shown on the garage wall on the other side of the pool. It was a very hot day with temperatures of over 40C and we still had to have a fan to cool a bit the air in the night. These shots are taken with my mobile.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.