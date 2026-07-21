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Photo 5627
LOUIE
Meet Louie, one of my son's two dogs. He is a rescued dog and every now and then comes to my house with his human mum for a short visit.
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21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Dione Giorgio
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@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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365
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NIKON D3400
Taken
11th July 2026 8:22am
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