Previous
LOUIE by sangwann
Photo 5627

LOUIE

Meet Louie, one of my son's two dogs. He is a rescued dog and every now and then comes to my house with his human mum for a short visit.
Thank you for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact