ARTS FESTIVAL

Two of the art works that were intended to be shown between last Thursday and Sunday.

On Thursday I took the camera with me to take some pictures, I did but they were only at the beginning. On Friday and the following days until last Tuesday I did the same but not all of them were completed. The paintings were all spray paintings and I think the very hot sunny weather we are going through didn’t help the artists on their work.

I will post more pictures in the coming days.

Thans for your looks, for your comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture