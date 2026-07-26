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ARTS FESTIVAL (4) by sangwann
Photo 5632

ARTS FESTIVAL (4)

Four more of the art works that were intended to be shown between last Thursday and Sunday.
The paintings were all spray paintings and I think the very hot sunny weather we are going through didn’t help the artists on their work. And many of the works weren’t finished before Tuesday or Wednesday after.
One thing that amazed me was how the artists could paint a human face with the spray cans.
In the bottom right picture you can see the head of a donkey with the mouth and snout of a wild cat.
Thank you for your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yeterday's picture.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
Such a variety of different styles, amazing that they were all done with spray paint.
July 26th, 2026  
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