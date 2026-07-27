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ARTS FESTIVAL (5) by sangwann
Photo 5633

ARTS FESTIVAL (5)

Two more of the art works that were intended to be shown between last Thursday and Sunday.
The paintings were all spray paintings and I think the very hot sunny weather we are going through didn’t help the artists on their work. And many of the works weren’t finished before Tuesday or Wednesday after.
I took the bigger picture in this diptych to show a part of the exhibition area from between the trees that line the coastal pavement. I really liked it. There were many more pictures I could have taken but I left Christine sitting with friends and I didn’t want her to worry about me.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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