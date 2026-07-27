ARTS FESTIVAL (5)

Two more of the art works that were intended to be shown between last Thursday and Sunday.

The paintings were all spray paintings and I think the very hot sunny weather we are going through didn’t help the artists on their work. And many of the works weren’t finished before Tuesday or Wednesday after.

I took the bigger picture in this diptych to show a part of the exhibition area from between the trees that line the coastal pavement. I really liked it. There were many more pictures I could have taken but I left Christine sitting with friends and I didn’t want her to worry about me.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.