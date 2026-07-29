ACTIVITY AT EXILES

The stage in the left picture was erected in Independence Garden which is just below the Exiles part of the Sliema promenade where part of the Arts Festival was taking place. In the right picture is a young girl singing songs accompanied by a guitarist. This was the prelude to a full show from a bigger band in which I wasn’t interested by the time it started. It was a hot night and me, Christine and our friends stayed away from the crowd to keep as cool as possible.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesteerday's picture.