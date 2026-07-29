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ACTIVITY AT EXILES by sangwann
Photo 5635

ACTIVITY AT EXILES

The stage in the left picture was erected in Independence Garden which is just below the Exiles part of the Sliema promenade where part of the Arts Festival was taking place. In the right picture is a young girl singing songs accompanied by a guitarist. This was the prelude to a full show from a bigger band in which I wasn’t interested by the time it started. It was a hot night and me, Christine and our friends stayed away from the crowd to keep as cool as possible.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesteerday's picture.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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