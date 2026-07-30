PLAY WITH RHYTHM

Another event organized during the Arts Festival. I took the shot from the coastline promenade several storeys above the garden. It seems that this event was organized for toddlers mostly.

This afternoon we will be leaving for a week’s break in Sicily with daughter, Denise, her husband, Ian and my beloved grandson, now 16 years old, Max. Very sorry that my son and his family could not make it and I will miss them immensely.

I’m not sure I will be able to post pictures during our stay in Sicily.

Thanks a lot for all your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.