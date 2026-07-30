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PLAY WITH RHYTHM by sangwann
Photo 5636

PLAY WITH RHYTHM

Another event organized during the Arts Festival. I took the shot from the coastline promenade several storeys above the garden. It seems that this event was organized for toddlers mostly.
This afternoon we will be leaving for a week’s break in Sicily with daughter, Denise, her husband, Ian and my beloved grandson, now 16 years old, Max. Very sorry that my son and his family could not make it and I will miss them immensely.
I’m not sure I will be able to post pictures during our stay in Sicily.
Thanks a lot for all your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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