Testing Treatment And Approach for Type 2 Diabetes
There are different approaches to diagnose type 2 diabetes and pre diabetes:
A1C: A1C of greater than or equal to 6.5%, you will be diagnosed with diabetes.
Fasting plasma glucose (FPG): If blood sugar levels are 126 mg/dl or higher, you will be diagnosed with diabetes.
Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT): If the two-hour blood glucose level is 200 mg/dl or higher, you will be diagnosed with diabetes.
Random (casual) plasma glucose test: patients with severe diabetes symptoms are recommended for this test. If the test reports a blood glucose of greater than or equal to 200 mg/dl, you will be diagnosed with diabetes.
