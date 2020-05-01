Previous
Next
my beloved dachshund by santina
17 / 365

my beloved dachshund

2 years ago on this day our dachshund died, his name was Maciste name given by my children, he was 12 years old and I want to remember him with these 2 photos.....CIAO Maci
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Santina

@santina
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise