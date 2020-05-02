Previous
small violet by santina
18 / 365

small violet

I wait for May 4, when there will be phase 2 (which will be similar to phase 1) to be able to get away from home a little more than now and to be able to take more photos
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Santina

@santina
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Good capture of the water droplets.
May 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That is a beautiful colour
May 2nd, 2020  
