18 / 365
small violet
I wait for May 4, when there will be phase 2 (which will be similar to phase 1) to be able to get away from home a little more than now and to be able to take more photos
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
Santina
@santina
18
photos
30
followers
70
following
4% complete
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
4
2
365
DMC-FZ28
30th April 2020 10:29am
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Good capture of the water droplets.
May 2nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That is a beautiful colour
May 2nd, 2020
