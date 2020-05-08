Previous
White waterfall by santina
24 / 365

White waterfall

The whole path in the countryside was full of this Wisteria, a fragrant walk
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Margo ace
This is gorgeous fav
May 8th, 2020  
Graeme
Lovely
May 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very beautiful !
May 8th, 2020  
Santina
@777margo thank you very much, you are very kind
May 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Very pretty
May 8th, 2020  
