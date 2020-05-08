Sign up
24 / 365
White waterfall
The whole path in the countryside was full of this Wisteria, a fragrant walk
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
4th May 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Margo
ace
This is gorgeous fav
May 8th, 2020
Graeme
Lovely
May 8th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very beautiful !
May 8th, 2020
Santina
@777margo
thank you very much, you are very kind
May 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Very pretty
May 8th, 2020
