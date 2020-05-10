Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
26 / 365
UNKNOWN FLOWER......
Today I do not out so this is a shot made long ago.......
10th May 2020
10th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
26
photos
64
followers
136
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LG-H850
Taken
20th October 2019 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely whatever it is.
May 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close