27 / 365
A SWEET CAKE FOR A SWEET PARTY
Cake made yesterday for Mother's Day
11th May 2020
11th May 20
6
1
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
27
photos
66
followers
137
following
Sarah 🌸
What a beautiful simplistic yet yummy looking cake! 🍰
May 11th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely angle with the lovely touch by adding the daisies. Fav
May 11th, 2020
Santina
@wakelys
thank you very much
May 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely, great angle
May 11th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh, that looks sooo good, and lovely set up ☺️👍
May 11th, 2020
Graeme
A really interesting perspective.
May 11th, 2020
