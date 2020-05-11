Previous
A SWEET CAKE FOR A SWEET PARTY by santina
27 / 365

A SWEET CAKE FOR A SWEET PARTY

Cake made yesterday for Mother's Day
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Santina

@santina
Photo Details

Sarah 🌸
What a beautiful simplistic yet yummy looking cake! 🍰
May 11th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely angle with the lovely touch by adding the daisies. Fav
May 11th, 2020  
Santina
@wakelys thank you very much
May 11th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is lovely, great angle
May 11th, 2020  
Monique ace
Oh, that looks sooo good, and lovely set up ☺️👍
May 11th, 2020  
Graeme
A really interesting perspective.
May 11th, 2020  
