Guys I'm tired,today I cuddled my master, I played, chased birds and much more....now I'm sorry but I have to rest
29 / 365

Guys I'm tired,today I cuddled my master, I played, chased birds and much more....now I'm sorry but I have to rest

In the countryside I saw him in a courtyard, and his expression e pose inspired the title
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
7% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
what a beautiful dog
May 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw - love the title , such a lovely dog !
May 13th, 2020  
Bri
Just chilling, love it
May 13th, 2020  
