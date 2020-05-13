Sign up
Guys I'm tired,today I cuddled my master, I played, chased birds and much more....now I'm sorry but I have to rest
In the countryside I saw him in a courtyard, and his expression e pose inspired the title
13th May 2020
13th May 20
3
0
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
29
photos
73
followers
151
following
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Sheila Guevin
ace
what a beautiful dog
May 13th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw - love the title , such a lovely dog !
May 13th, 2020
Bri
Just chilling, love it
May 13th, 2020
