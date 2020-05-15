Previous
HOW MANY FLOWERS!!!! TODAY I HAVE A LOT OF WORK TO DO... by santina
31 / 365

HOW MANY FLOWERS!!!! TODAY I HAVE A LOT OF WORK TO DO...

Beautiful to walk in the countryside, you always find something nice
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jennie B. ace
very nice close up shot 🙂
May 15th, 2020  
KV ace
Great macro shot Santina! Nice detail and color.
May 15th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Lovely macro shot, the bumble bees are certainly busy this year.
May 15th, 2020  
