31 / 365
HOW MANY FLOWERS!!!! TODAY I HAVE A LOT OF WORK TO DO...
Beautiful to walk in the countryside, you always find something nice
15th May 2020
15th May 20
3
1
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
31
photos
78
followers
163
following
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
15th May 2020 10:30am
Jennie B.
ace
very nice close up shot 🙂
May 15th, 2020
KV
ace
Great macro shot Santina! Nice detail and color.
May 15th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Lovely macro shot, the bumble bees are certainly busy this year.
May 15th, 2020
