Previous
Next
HERE FRESH EGGS!!! by santina
34 / 365

HERE FRESH EGGS!!!

This morning my sister in law took me to a farmhouse where there is a small chicken farm to by fresh eggs, which will be used to make cakes and fresh pasta....and I noticed this nice window, appropriate for that place.....
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
This is ver nice.
May 18th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Fav. Beautifully framed, Love the subtle tones.
May 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise