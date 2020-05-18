Sign up
HERE FRESH EGGS!!!
This morning my sister in law took me to a farmhouse where there is a small chicken farm to by fresh eggs, which will be used to make cakes and fresh pasta....and I noticed this nice window, appropriate for that place.....
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
18th May 2020 11:45am
Ethel
ace
This is ver nice.
May 18th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Fav. Beautifully framed, Love the subtle tones.
May 18th, 2020
