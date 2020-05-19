Sign up
A LOT OF VITAMIN "C"
This morning visit to the hatchery to buy plants to put in the my garden, and I saw this beautiful citrus plant......
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail on the fruit. Fav
May 19th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Looks like a lemon tree? Nice close up
May 19th, 2020
