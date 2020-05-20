Previous
Next
Come on, photograph me, because in a while I will jump by santina
36 / 365

Come on, photograph me, because in a while I will jump

This morning, on my begonia there was this nice cricket, I just had time to shoot which then he jumped away....
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
You were lucky to photograph him before he jumped away! Great photo :) FAV
May 20th, 2020  
Graeme ace
very well spotted, amazing views of his eyes.
May 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
W
May 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted in spite of him being well camouflaged
May 20th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Fav
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise