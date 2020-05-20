Sign up
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Come on, photograph me, because in a while I will jump
This morning, on my begonia there was this nice cricket, I just had time to shoot which then he jumped away....
20th May 2020
20th May 20
5
3
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
36
photos
87
followers
180
following
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
20th May 2020 10:33am
Privacy
Public
Pigeons Farm
ace
You were lucky to photograph him before he jumped away! Great photo :) FAV
May 20th, 2020
Graeme
ace
very well spotted, amazing views of his eyes.
May 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
W
May 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted in spite of him being well camouflaged
May 20th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Fav
May 20th, 2020
